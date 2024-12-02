Lakewood police shoot, kill allegedly armed trespassing suspect near Belmar, west of Denver

Lakewood police shot and killed a suspect after he allegedly trespassed on a business property in Belmar and pointed a gun at officers.

Two officers responded to a call from security guards around 3:30 a.m. Monday to the Best Buy at West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street. A Lakewood police spokesman says the still-unidentified man pointed a gun at officers and they shot him.

That suspect was then taken to the hospital, where he died. No officers were injured, the department said.

Lakewood police officers are seen in the Belmar shopping district early on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, after officers shot a trespassing suspect. CBS

The department said it expects to release more information about the shooting later in the day on Monday or early Tuesday.

As is protocol when an officer shoots someone, the 1st Judicial District Critical Incident Review Team is investigating that shooting.

Belmar is an outdoor shopping mall with over 80 stores, restaurants, a movie theater and apartments.