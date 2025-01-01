Juvenile injured after falling into missile silo in Colorado

A rescue is underway for a juvenile who was injured after falling into a missile silo in Arapahoe County.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report at 3:45 p.m. that a juvenile fell into the silo east of the Aurora Reservoir. Authorities said two people were exploring the site when the juvenile fell 30 feet and was injured in or near a body of water.

The Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue is leading the rescue efforts. Authorities said the injured person is conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

This is not the first time a juvenile has been injured this year while exploring abandoned missile silos in Colorado. A teenager fell 30 feet into a silo near Deer Trail in May and suffered serious injuries.

Rescues in these abandoned silos present dangers for first responders due to poor radio signals, sitting water, twisted and rusted metal, and collapsed concrete. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, some silos have been reported to contain health hazards such as petroleum, radiation, paint, and other chemicals.