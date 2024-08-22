Sen. John Hickenlooper says his re-election bid in two years will be his last campaign for Senate

Hickenlooper says 2026 re-election bid will be his last campaign for Senate

Sen. John Hickenlooper says his 2026 re-election campaign will be his final Senate run.

Sen. John Hickenlooper Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The campaign office of Colorado's junior senator first confirmed the decision with Punchbowl News on Wednesday. His staff said the former Colorado governor and Denver mayor only has plans to serve two terms in the U.S. Senate.

If the Democrat wins a second term he would be 80 by the time his seat is up again in 2032.

A recent Op Ed in the Colorado Sun by a Colorado Democrat who ran for senate in 2020 urged Hickenlooper not to run again, saying he is too old and calling him the "Biden of Colorado."