Jewish Family Service launches food, hygiene essentials drive in Denver

Jewish Family Service launched a food and hygiene essentials drive on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. The organization said it is seeing an unprecedented level of need in the past year.

Rosh Hashanah began at sundown Wednesday and is the celebration of the new year in the Jewish faith.

"People need help in life. This is. Food is nutrition, you need nutrition to live. Community is one thing and to have these services is helpful," said one recipient of the program.

"The high holidays are not only the start of the Jewish New Year, but also a period of reflection, of prayer of joy, of setting intentions for the year and most importantly a time of Tzedakah, of giving back to our community," said Jewish Family Service Chief Advancement Officer Jessica Zeidman.

Jewish Family Service welcomed 2600 new households to its program across 20 sites in Denver over the past year.

The food and hygiene essentials drive includes collection sites at synagogues and Jewish agencies. The organization is also accepting cash donations.