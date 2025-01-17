Jefferson County schools dismisses Wheat Ridge High School students early due to potential threat

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, Jeffco Public Schools is dismissing Wheat Ridge High School students early Friday due to a bomb threat.

Jeffco Schools officials said they conducted an early dismissal at 11:15 a.m. as a precaution. They said the school was made aware of a threat made by a student directed at the school.

Authorities advised parents that there is construction along West 32nd Avenue right outside of the high school and asked that they drive up Holland Street from West 38th Avenue to pick up students.

Student pickup will take place east of the football field in the lower parking lot. Officials asked parents to exit on West 32nd Avenue by turning left and heading east after picking up their students.

The school said buses are being sent to pick up students at the lower parking lot and that there may be delays.

School officials assured families that all students and staff are safe and they will provide an update after the investigation is completed.

The threat remains under investigation. Police said they have a juvenile suspect in custody who is being questioned.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.