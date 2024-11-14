Why Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he's "excited" about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for HHS secretary

Trump says he will nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary

Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado's long-standing Democratic governor, says that he is "excited" with President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Health and Human Services secretary. The Trump transition team announced Thursday that the Republican intends to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve in the role.

Kennedy has a long record of criticizing vaccines, including spreading misinformation about their safety.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on May 9, 2024. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Polis posted five paragraphs on the social media platform "X" about why he feels Kennedy will "make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA."

I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov. He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA. I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than… pic.twitter.com/cILtTYplcn — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 14, 2024

"I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than bans (which I think are terrible, just like mandates) but what I'm most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health," the 49-year-old governor said.

Polis said he supported Kennedy's promise to lower drug costs.

"YES! Colorado currently has an application just SITTING at FDA for us to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada and we just need their approval," the governor said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on August 23, 2024 SAUL LOEBOLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

The application has been waiting for approval for 22 months, according to CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd.

Kennedy has drawn criticism from public health experts who worry that his years of misleading statements questioning vaccine safety may result in drops in the country's vaccination rates against deadly diseases. He replied to the post by Polis with thanks, writing on X: "Thank you, Governor Polis. I look forward to working with you. Let's Make America Healthy Again"

After his post, Polis saw a significant amount of backlash for his comments on Trump's choice, as well as some supportive words.

"It's been a long since an elected official I thought I really liked said something this bafflingly wrong. Disappointed," Gary Winslett, a professor at Middlebury College, wrote in response on X.

"I used to be your fan. You will never win a Dem presidential nomination you appeasing embarrassment. Disqualifying," said Ezra Levin, co-cofounder of the progressive nonprofit Indivisible.

"What do you MEAN defeating vaccine mandates IN 2019? Did you not see what happened the next year? What is happening?" wrote Matt Royer, a member of the group Virginia Young Democrats, on X.

"By far, the best post I've seen you make in a long time," wrote Colorado resident roy_courtn47436 on X.

Polis said in a follow up X post: "Science must remain THE cornerstone of our nation's health policy and the science-backed decision to get vaccinated improves public health and safety. But if as a country we follow the science we would also be far more concerned about the impact of pesticides on public health, ag policy on nutrition, and the lack of access to prescription drugs due to drug high prices. This is why I am for a major shake-up in institutions like the FDA that have been barriers to lowering drug costs and promoting healthy food choices."