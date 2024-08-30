Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-25 during Denver rush hour
A crash shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 in Denver during rush hour on Friday evening. Denver Police Department confirmed a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the interstate.
According to CDOT, all northbound lanes were closed on I-25 from University Boulevard to S Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) exits. Police said traffic was being diverted through the neighborhoods starting at University Blvd.
Delays were expected. Traffic incidents in Colorado can be actively monitored viewing the COtrip interactive map provided by the state.
Drivers were encourage to avoid the area.