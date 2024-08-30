Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-25 during Denver rush hour

A crash shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 in Denver during rush hour on Friday evening. Denver Police Department confirmed a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the interstate.

CDOT

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes were closed on I-25 from University Boulevard to S Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) exits. Police said traffic was being diverted through the neighborhoods starting at University Blvd.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving two motorists on NB I-25 near Santa Fe. One motorist was pronounced on scene. NB I-25 is currently closed at University. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/0aYFqpWgJQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 31, 2024

Delays were expected. Traffic incidents in Colorado can be actively monitored viewing the COtrip interactive map provided by the state.

Drivers were encourage to avoid the area.