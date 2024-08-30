Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-25 during Denver rush hour

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A crash shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 in Denver during rush hour on Friday evening. Denver Police Department confirmed a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the interstate. 

i25-santa-fe-crash-northbound-lanes-denver.png
CDOT

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes were closed on I-25 from University Boulevard to S Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) exits. Police said traffic was being diverted through the neighborhoods starting at University Blvd.     

Delays were expected. Traffic incidents in Colorado can be actively monitored viewing the COtrip interactive map provided by the state.

Drivers were encourage to avoid the area.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.