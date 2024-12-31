Interstate 25 closed in both directions south of Denver due to multiple crashes

Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Castle Rock between Denver and Colorado Springs on Tuesday night after at least two separate crashes.

Few details were immediately available, but the Colorado Department of Transportation initially reported the crash and closure around 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation

By 9:15 p.m., traffic cameras still showed an active scene with flashing emergency lights and traffic backed up in both directions.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office offered few details but said the crashes occurred between mile markers 174 and 181.

And near Westminster, north of Denver, a crash had some lanes of I-25 closed in both directions, causing delays, but at least one lane was still open in each direction.