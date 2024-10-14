Inmate escapes from Arrowhead Correctional Center complex in southern Colorado, police say

Inmate escapes from Arrowhead Correctional Center in southern Colorado, police say

Inmate escapes from Arrowhead Correctional Center in southern Colorado, police say

The Colorado Department of Corrections says 34-year-old Leaf Glimpse, a "minimum restrictive inmate," serving an eight-year sentence for burglary, escaped from the Cañon City prison complex.

CDOC says Glimpse is White, 5' 04'' and 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing green CDOC pants, a white t-shirt and black boots with a tan sole.

Leaf Glimpse Colorado Department of Corrections

Glimpse pleaded guilty to felony second-degree burglary in January in Mesa County; A theft and second burglary charge were dismissed by the plea, court records show.

Court records also show over a dozen separate criminal cases across western Colorado going back to 2007. Those include third-degree assault and second-degree arson convictions out of Montrose County, a trespassing conviction out of Gunnison County, providing alcohol to a minor and burglary and theft convictions out of Delta County.

Anyone who sees Glimpse is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

The correctional facility is about 40 miles southwest of Colorado Springs and 115 miles south of Denver.