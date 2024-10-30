Snowy I-70 conditions at Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado's high country lead to traffic issues

A winter storm that's mostly moving out of Colorado is still causing some issues in the high country. Slick road conditions appear to be responsible for crashes that forced a full closure of Interstate 70 for a short time Wednesday night.

CDOT

Road crews closed I-70 westbound at the Eisenhower Tunnel because of a crash for at least an hour. It was back open at 7:30 p.m. West of the tunnel there was a eastbound I-70 closure due to multiple spinouts of commercial vehicles, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Several lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed at 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes, but CBS Colorado is waiting for more details from the Colorado State Patrol.

Most of the snow with this storm fell in the mountains on Tuesday, but there has still been some minor accumulation in places in some areas on Wednesday.