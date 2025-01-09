I-70 closed east of Denver almost to Kansas state line

Snow clearing but wind will continue to howl in eastern Colorado and Denver

Both directions of I-70 were closed due to blowing snow on Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 was closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and Exit 438: Rose Avenue (Burlington) from mile makrer 292 to mile marker 438 due to adverse weather conditions.

I-70 is closed eastbound out of Denver.

The view from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera near Limon. CDOT

Strong gusts of wind combined with snowfall led to the adverse driving conditions. CDOT posted an image of I-70 at Deer Trail that showed a lone semi traveling on snow-packed lanes.

There was no indication of when lanes would reopen. CDOT urged drivers to plan accordingly and check COtrip.org for updates.

Eastbound traffic is diverted from Interstate 70 early Thursday afternoon at the Highway 36/Monaghan Road/Frontage Road exit. Both directions of the interstate are closed on the eastern plains. CBS

As per Colorado State Patrol, the following roadways were closed on Thursday to travel due to adverse conditions, multiple crashes and jackknifed semi trucks.

A truck and a semi crashed at 96th Avenue and Dunkirk on Thursday morning. Commerce City Police I-70 EB/WB Airpark Blvd (Exit 292) to Burlington (Exit 438)

US 40 EB/WB Limon to Kit Carson

US 385 NB/SB Cheyenne Wells to US 36 (MP 216)

CO 24 WB from Burlington to Siebert

CO 71 NB/SB Limon to Ordway

CO 86 EB/WB Kiowa to I-70