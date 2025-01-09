I-70 closed east of Denver almost to Kansas state line
Both directions of I-70 were closed due to blowing snow on Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 was closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and Exit 438: Rose Avenue (Burlington) from mile makrer 292 to mile marker 438 due to adverse weather conditions.
I-70 is closed eastbound out of Denver.
Strong gusts of wind combined with snowfall led to the adverse driving conditions. CDOT posted an image of I-70 at Deer Trail that showed a lone semi traveling on snow-packed lanes.
There was no indication of when lanes would reopen. CDOT urged drivers to plan accordingly and check COtrip.org for updates.
As per Colorado State Patrol, the following roadways were closed on Thursday to travel due to adverse conditions, multiple crashes and jackknifed semi trucks.
- I-70 EB/WB Airpark Blvd (Exit 292) to Burlington (Exit 438)
- US 40 EB/WB Limon to Kit Carson
- US 385 NB/SB Cheyenne Wells to US 36 (MP 216)
- CO 24 WB from Burlington to Siebert
- CO 71 NB/SB Limon to Ordway
- CO 86 EB/WB Kiowa to I-70