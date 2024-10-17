How much Coloradans can expect to receive from TABOR tax refunds

Colorado taxpayers could get a bigger TABOR refund next year

Colorado taxpayers could get a bigger TABOR refund next year

Colorado taxpayers could get a bigger TABOR refund next year

The Colorado Department of Revenue announced on Thursday how much eligible Colorado residents can expect to receive in TABOR surplus tax refunds in 2025.

US dollar banknotes Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to the Department of Revenue, Coloradans who fall in the following adjusted gross income ranges will receive:

Colorado Department of Revenue

Additional Information from the Department of Revenue:

About TABOR

The Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment was approved by voters in 1992. This amendment to the Constitution of the State of Colorado generally limits the amount of revenue governments in the state can retain and spend. Absent voter approval, it requires excess revenue to be refunded to taxpayers. TABOR also requires voter approval for certain tax increases. The state TABOR revenue limit is generally equal to the prior fiscal year's limit plus the rate of inflation and population growth in Colorado, subject to a voter-approved floor.

For more information, please visit Tax.Colorado.gov/TABOR.