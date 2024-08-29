Watch CBS News
Hot Labor Day Weekend forecast across Colorado

Hot and dry across Colorado for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is just about upon us! The forecast for the next few days: hot and dry. 

Temperatures will rebound quickly on Friday, surging to the mid/upper 80s and low 90s. Dry air will accommodate warmer temperatures, keeping the forecast dry. 

This general trend will carry into the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. A stray shower, mainly across the high country, will be possible on Sunday. 

With the forecast favoring hot and dry conditions, please use extra caution as you break out the grill!  

