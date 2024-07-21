Horse rescued after found stuck in creek in Colorado town

A horse that was found stuck and partially submerged in a creek bottom, was rescued by members of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Berthoud Fire Protection District on Saturday.

According to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, members from Rescue 42 and Collapse Rescue 42 responded to assist the Berthoud Fire Protection District with a horse rescue southwest of the town.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

It is unknown how long the 24-year-old horse was stuck before being found.

Rescue personnel rescued the horse from the creek and were able to move it away from the water.

When the horse was safely away from the creek, a veterinarian provided treatment for the horse and checked it for injuries.

Saturday morning Rescue 42 and Collapse Rescue 42 responded to assist Berthoud Fire Protection District with a horse... Posted by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority on Sunday, July 21, 2024