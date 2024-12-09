Homegrown Awards celebrate Denver Public Schools alums committed to the Mile High City

A group of Denver Public Schools alumni wants to change the way the city invests in its talent and future workforce.

One of the signature initiatives of "Ednium: The Alumni Collective" celebrates the accomplishments of Denver's homegrown talent -- who too often go unrecognized, they say.

Cristina Chacon is Ednium's Leader of the Year, recipient of the Table Builder award. We caught up with her as she hosted a party for the drop of a new mixtape from the Youth Empowerment Broadcasting Organization (YEBO). Chacon is director of programs and partnerships at YEBO.

Cristina Chacon

"I love bringing a lot of people together, hear about their stories, hear about how they got where they're at," said Chacon.

Bringing people to the table is what drives Cristina. Especially young people who may feel they don't belong.

"Youth are taking advantage of any opportunities that ask them to be seated as leaders. They want people to hear their voices," she said.

Cristina grew up in southwest Denver and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She went on to Regis University on a full scholarship.

She then served as a teacher at South High, working with immigrant students. Cristina also teaches yoga and healthy living.

Cristina Chacon

"I'm a proud Mexicana, and it's for me, it's amazing to be part of such community that wants to thrive and is thriving," said Chacon. "I love the city of Denver. It's changing quite a bit since 2007 since I graduated. But I love the city. I love the buzz, I love the people, I love the culture."

And it is her commitment to Denver and its talent that caught the eye of Ednium: The Alumni Collective working to elevate graduates of Denver Public Schools.

"The nominations we got for Cristina really showchased her leadership and character and her dedication to community," said Ednium Deputy Director Richard Maez. "She is dedicated to Denver, and she's always going to be dedicated to Denver. And we want to celebrate that, that passion for our community."

Ednium: The Alumni Collective

The community she gives so much to, on Saturday night cheered on Cristina Chacon and said thanks. "It's truly an honor to be recognized for something like this," added Cristina.

Also recognized by Ednium with 2024 Homegrown Awards: Eduardo Chavez, a DCIS Baker alum who received The Game Giver Award, and Dawnae Burnette, East alum was awarded as The Founder. East alum Yazmine Atmore was honored as The Creator, and Stephanie Lopez, MSW, also an East alum, received The Dream Investor award.

The DPS alums who lead Ednium say after going out in the world they realized how little they knew about personal finance.

So they were the force behind making financial literacy a graduation requirement in Denver. Ednium has served hundreds of DPS alums with its leadership and networking programs.