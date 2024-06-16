Home invasion leads to suspect shot and killed by owner in Colorado

The Commerce City Police Department says one suspect is dead after being shot during an overnight home invasion.

According to the police department, patrolmen were called to a residence in the 5300 block of E 64th Avenue after an adult male resident reported that he was injured in an attack inside the home and he had shot an unknown intruder.

Commerce City police say officers arrived on the scene and discovered the body of the suspected intruder, who is also an adult male, inside the residence.

The homeowner is expected to survive his injuries.

Police also said that the incident remains under investigation and are unable to release additional details. The individual who died will be identified by the Adams County Coroner.

