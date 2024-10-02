Wednesday's high temperature in Denver sets a new record

More record heat coming for Denver this week

More record heat coming for Denver this week

More record heat coming for Denver this week

A new daytime high temperature record was set on Wednesday in Denver.



A view of Denver on Wednesday afternoon from the north CBS

The record was 88 degrees and it was set in 2005. At 3 p.m. the thermometer was showing a reading of 89 degrees at the official National Weather Service station at Denver International Airport.

A dry cold front will usher in cooler temperatures for Thursday with daytime highs falling into the mid-70s.

Even though it will be cooler compared to Wednesday, temperatures will still be slightly above normal. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 72 degrees.

By the end of the week high pressure takes hold and temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s. Once again, Denver could be near record breaking heat on Saturday with a current forecast high of 89 degrees. Saturday's current record set back in 1997 is 86 degrees. Conditions are expected to stay dry through early next week.