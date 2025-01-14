Hepatitis A contamination at a Rio Grande Mexican restaurant in Colorado prompts health warning

There's a new health warning in Colorado over potential exposure to hepatitis A at a Mexican restaurant in Boulder. Boulder County Public Health says there was possible contamination in fresh juice served in some drinks at Rio Grande on two different days around the new year.

There are several Rio Grande restaurants in Colorado. The one in Boulder is located on the 1100 block of Walnut Street. People who drank any of the following drinks at that restaurant on either Dec. 30 or Jan. 5 should be aware of a series of health steps they should follow:

- Plain fresh squeezed OJ

- Mimosa with fresh squeezed OJ

- Michelada with fresh lime juice

- Mimosarita with fresh squeezed OJ

- Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

- Barrel-Aged Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

- Special reserve coin margarita with fresh lime juice

- Silver coin margarita with fresh lime juice

- Fresh jalapeño margarita with fresh lime juice

- Skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

- Kendall's skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

- Agave martini with fresh lemon and lime juice

- Mezcal margarita with lemon and lime juice

Anyone who had one of those beverages at the restaurant on Dec. 30 should monitor for symptoms for the next month. Boulder County Public Health says "too much time has passed for a vaccine to prevent disease from possible exposure."

However, anyone who had one of those beverages on Jan. 5 and isn't up to date with their hepatitis A vaccination should get vaccinated before Jan. 19.

The Centers for Disease Control describes hepatitis A as a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. It usually cases illness for a short time and the symptoms are usually mild. It is spread by person-to-person contact and by eating food or drinking beverages that are contaminated.

The source of the contamination was a person at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.

The county health department says it will provide hepatitis A vaccinations for anyone who thinks they drank any of those drinks on Jan. 5 for no charge. The vaccinations will be given to those people who are not up to date on their hepatitis A vaccinations at the Sundquist building at 3482 Broadway during the following times:

Wednesday Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

Friday Jan. 17 from 3-7 p.m.

Additional Resources

The following information about the outbreak is provided by Boulder County Public Health:

Other local public health agencies in Colorado may be able to provide Hepatitis A vaccine in association with this event. Individuals with private insurance are encouraged contact their health care provider to receive vaccination if needed.



University of Colorado students can access medical services at Wardenburg Health Center.



Colorado residents may be able to check their vaccination status directly at copublicportal.state.co.us.



For more information, contact the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public at 1-877-462-2911 or 303-398-1687.



Vaccination clinic information



Boulder County Public Health immunization clinics: boco.org/shots

University of Colorado's Wardenburg Health Center: colorado.edu/healthcenter

Students can schedule medical services through their patient portal: mycuhealth.colorado.edu

Wardenberg Phone: 303-492-5101

Other Colorado vaccination providers: www.bit.ly/cdpheiz

General information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about Hepatitis A: www.bit.ly/cdchepa