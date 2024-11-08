Watch CBS News
Heavy November snow brings skiers out to play

After a hot, dry October, Colorado's mountain ski resorts welcome several days of fresh snow. Right now, 7 ski areas are open for business, and skiers are hitting the runs. 

A-Basin, Breckenridge, Copper, Eldora, Keystone, Winter Park and Wolf Creek are open for business. Loveland  is planning to open on Saturday, November 9. 

Forecasters say the bulk of the moisture associated with this snow storm is concentrated along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The mountains are getting some residual snow of about 8 - 12-inches, but it's certainly enough to give skiers a good ride.   

