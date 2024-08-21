Colorado expo teaches children healthy habits

Bill Hanzlik joins First At 4 to talk details about Healthy Kids Expo

Gold Crown Foundation's Healthy Kids Expo is an opportunity for children to explore a variety of health and wellness activities.

"It's inside our field house, 56,000 square feet, 45,000 square feet of hardwood floors, so you can get lost from one end to the other end just doing activities," said Bill Hanzlik, former Nuggets player and coach; and co-founder of the Gold Crown Foundation.

Attendees get a punch card; and they can go around to different stations to try different exercises and sports. Each of the activities promotes a healthy lifestyle, in mind or body. All ages are welcome, but most of the activities are targeted for children 5 to 14-years-old.

"Mental health really surrounds being active and nutrition are two things that really can impact your mental health in a good way," Hanzlik explained.

In addition to the interactive activities, there will also be some mini camps, meet-and-greet opportunities with current and former Nugget, Mammoth, Rapids players, and a chance to interact with Colorado's favorite mascots and cheerleaders.

"We want to make an impact on kids; and our primary area is probably elementary, ton of junior high kids, into high school," Hanzlik said.

Gold Crown Foundation is dedicated to addressing the needs of the "whole child" including body, mind, and health. As the spotlight on youth mental health intensified, Gold Crown is working with parents and coaches to have mental health conversations with young people before they're in crisis situations. It's focused on helping children develop healthy habits that relieve stress and address depression.

LINK: Register for Healthy Kids Expo

Healthy Kids Expo is Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gold Crown Field House in Lakewood. The event is free to the public, but registration is required.