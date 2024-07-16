Watch CBS News
Local News

Grease fire spreads to the attic of Denny's restaurant west of Denver

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Grease fire spreads to attic at Denny's restaurant in Lakewood
Grease fire spreads to attic at Denny's restaurant in Lakewood 00:16

Fire investigators determined that a grease fire started in the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant in Lakewood and spread to the attic on Tuesday morning. 

lakewood-dennys-fire-4-west-metro-fire.jpg
A grease fire at a Denny's restaurant in Lakewood West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire ignited at the Denny's off Union Boulevard in Lakewood around 6:32 a.m. Dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire. 

Your CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Team arrived on the scene and as of 7:37 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue Crews had the fire completely contained. 

lakewood-dennys-fire-1-west-metro-fire.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire at the Denny's restaurant in Lakewood.  West Metro Fire Rescue

No one was injured. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.