Grease fire spreads to the attic of Denny's restaurant west of Denver
Fire investigators determined that a grease fire started in the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant in Lakewood and spread to the attic on Tuesday morning.
The fire ignited at the Denny's off Union Boulevard in Lakewood around 6:32 a.m. Dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire.
Your CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Team arrived on the scene and as of 7:37 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue Crews had the fire completely contained.
No one was injured.