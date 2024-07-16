Grease fire spreads to the attic of Denny's restaurant west of Denver

Grease fire spreads to attic at Denny's restaurant in Lakewood

Fire investigators determined that a grease fire started in the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant in Lakewood and spread to the attic on Tuesday morning.

The fire ignited at the Denny's off Union Boulevard in Lakewood around 6:32 a.m. Dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Your CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Team arrived on the scene and as of 7:37 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue Crews had the fire completely contained.

No one was injured.