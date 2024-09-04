Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis signs property tax bill passed during Colorado's Special Session

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed a property tax bill into law after it was passed by Colorado lawmakers during last month's Special Session. Supporters claim the cuts will save homeowners and small businesses over $1.5 billion every year. 

The law is also designed to prevent large spikes in property taxes similar to what many Colorado homeowners experienced last year. 

property-tax-bill-signed-5vo-transfer-frame-55.jpg
Gov. Jared Polis signs the property tax relief bill into law.  CBS

The measure passed with bipartisan support. 

The Office of State Planning and Budget says the compromise -- combined with another bill passed in the spring -- will cut taxes $200-$300 a year depending on where you live.

Homeowners will save $233 on average next year in Denver, $324 in Adams County, $188 in Garfield County and $173 in Pueblo. The savings go up in 2026. 

download-2024-08-29t190407-619.png
CBS

Taxes will also drop for commercial and industrial property owners, including utilities that are required to pass the savings on to ratepayers. Maybe most importantly, the compromise bill caps future increases at 5% to 6% going forward.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.