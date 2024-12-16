Gov. Jared Polis announces more charging stations for EVs in Colorado

More charging stations for electric vehicles in Colorado unveiled

Drivers of electric vehicles now have more options for charging in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday a big addition to the EV Fast-Charging Corridors Program that was established in 2018.

EV Fast Charging Corridors Program CBS

Crews installed 33 fast chargers along major routes across Colorado. That's in addition to more than 1100 fast charging ports already in the state.

Polis said more than 25% of all new vehicles sold are EVs.

"It's easier than ever to swing by, you know take 15 minutes, go buy a cup of coffee and you're ready to go. It's easier than ever to charge your car while picking up groceries or picking up a cup of coffee," said Polis.

ChargePoint EV charging station CBS

Colorado has spent about $10 million on the program with about $2 million coming from private and local governments. The state expects about 400 more state and federally-funded fast-charging ports to open in the next year through the Fast-Charging Plazas Grant program.

The Colorado Energy Office partnered with ChargePoint to install fast chargers in the following locations:

Eastern Plains: Burlington, La Junta, Lamar, Limon, Sterling

Other regions: Alamosa, Salida

Western Slope: Craig, Dinosaur, Durango (x2), Granby, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, Pagosa Springs, Rifle, Steamboat Springs, Vail

Front Range: Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Canon City, Conifer, Dacono, Estes Park, Fairplay, Georgetown, Greeley, Pueblo, Wellington, Westminster, Wheat Ridge