Thousands of Denver Metro children will get to play sports after charity collection

Volunteers and staff with the nonprofit, A Precious Child, took over a parking lot at Ball Arena for the 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive. The goal was to fill a semi-truck with new and gently used sports equipment that then can be distributed to families who can't afford them.

"For so many of the youth in our community, it's just too expensive to be able to play sports, whether it's registration fees or it's buying the sports equipment sometimes it's just too expensive," said Courtney Wickberg with A Precious Child.

A Precious Child serves families in 8 counties in the Metro Denver Area. The organization seeks to fill the gaps in services for families in need. The collection event allowed people to drive up and drop off their donations. The collection was held in partnership with Kroenke Sports Charities; and Nuggets SuperMascot Rocky was on hand to help out with test driving the bicycles.

CBS

"It's so encouraging to see the community rally together because everyone understands the need for sports equipment, the need to get these kids out there playing sports and to be given the same opportunities as their peers," Wickberg added.

Over it's 13-years, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected more than 239,000 pieces of sports equipment, and more than $123,000 in sports scholarship funds which have benefited more than 92,000 children in the Metro Area.