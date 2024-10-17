Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award announced

On Thursday, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Freedom Trax as the winner of this year's Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award.

Freedom Trax

Freedom Trax is a motorized off-road attachment designed for manual wheelchairs. It allows people whose movement is restricted to enjoy trails and terrain they wouldn't be able to otherwise without having to pay for an expensive power chair.

Golden company Tour Engineering built the product to help navigate hard terrain, and they are breaking down barriers to accessibility for Coloradans in the outdoors in the process.

"Small, innovative businesses and products like Freedom Trax are driving our economy forward and helping Coloradans of all abilities access our great outdoors," Gov. Jared Polis said in a prepared statement.

The ten finalists in the contest were as follows:

- BBS Revolution by dBMEDx

- Control Moment Gyroscopes by Blue Canyon Technologies

- Freedom Trax by Tour Engineering

- Great Range Premium Bison by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats

- Handmade Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles by Liberty Puzzles

- Integrated Multi-Layer Insulation (IMLI) by Quest Thermal

- Pilatus PC-24 Jet by Pilatus Business Aircraft

- Pretred Sustainable Barriers and Barricades by Pretred Inc.

- Solar-Powered Cold Storage by Radiant Innovation

- Sustainable Handmade Terracotta Tiles by Particular Tile

Liberty Puzzles wound up winning the People's Choice award in the contest. Their puzzles are built in their Boulder workshop.

The runner-up in this year's contest was BBS Revolution by dBMEDx, a company based in Denver. BBS Revolution is a "fully automated bladder scanner designed to enhance infection control in health care settings."