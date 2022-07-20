Frederick investigating possible network hack

Town officials in Frederick called the FBI after it detected unauthorized activity on the town's computer network. Town officials say a group known for ransomware attacks alleged it hacked into the network.

The police, FBI and digital forensic experts were immediately notified, and the town says it secured the network.

They are still determining if the system was hacked, and if so, if any resident information has been compromised.

"Should we become aware of any personal information affected by the incident, the Town of Frederick will promptly notify individuals impacted and provide them with specific steps to take to protect their personal data," officials stated in a news release.

Find information on the incident at the town's website.