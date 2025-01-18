Northern Colorado teacher facing sexual assault charge, police say there may be more victims

Fort Collins police arrested a Fossil Ridge High School teacher Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child in his class.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, in May 2024 Poudre School District staff alerted the Department of Human Services when a colleague disclosed to them that he had an inappropriate relationship with a previous student.

Officials said that while investigating the suspect, Brendan Gallagher, they identified a female who was victimized in 2015 while she was a student in one of Gallagher's classes at Fossil Ridge. The Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit arrested Gallagher on Jan. 16.

He is facing charges of class 4 felony sexual assault of a child - position of trust.

Authorities said he posted a $200,000 cash or surety bond on Friday.

The school district placed Gallagher on administrative leave immediately after receiving the initial allegation, said police. The district is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives said Gallagher held a similar position in Berthoud and they are concerned there may be additional victims or witnesses of criminal behavior related to the investigation. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Wootan at bwootan@fcgov.com