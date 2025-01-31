Former University of Denver Chancellor, DCPA CEO Daniel Ritchie dies

Former University of Denver Chancellor and Denver Center for the Performing Arts CEO Daniel L. Ritchie has died. He was 93 years old.

Ritchie was DU's 16th chancellor from 1989 - 2005 and is credited with rescuing the university from insolvency. According to DU's website, "There aren't adequate words to express Dan Ritchie's impact on the University of Denver. His love of this institution was contagious. By getting others to see our potential, he built us up, literally and figuratively."

DENVER, COLORADO--JUNE 23, 2005--A colorful display of pansies in front of the new Law Building on the University of Denver campus provides a backdrop for Legendary University of Denver Chancellor Daniel Ritchie. GLENN ASAKAWA/THE DENVER POST/Getty Images

DU said Ritchie had served as CEO of Westinghouse Broadcasting and also "lived his lifelong dream of raising cattle at his ranch outside Kremmling."

He took the job as CEO of the DCPA in 2007 and served without pay until he stepped down in 2014. During that time the DCPA expanded its new play development program.