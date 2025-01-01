First baby of 2025 at Denver Health welcomed into the world at 1:49 a.m.

The first baby of the new year at Denver Health was born at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday. Sammer Andre Arellano Cambero was the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2025.

Sammer was born to proud parents Angelica Cambero Grisales and Jesus Arellano Sanchez, weighing in at 7 pounds 9 ounces and measuring in at 19.5 inches long. Sammer's older brother, Ella, is excited to welcome him home.

"I'm grateful to Denver Health for their receptivity and dedication in everything they do, from the administrative and medical teams to everyone in general," Cambero Grisales said in a statement. "I'd especially like to honor the work done by the nurses and doctors in the obstetrics department here in pavilion C."

The family will take home 2,025 diapers. One-third of all babies born in Denver are born at Denver Health. According to the hospital, the labor and delivery team set delivery records in consecutive years with 3,841 deliveries in 2023 and more than 4,300 in 2024.

Denver Health's Newborns in Need program collects newborn baby gear for families.