Fire starts at building on Fall River Road in Colorado tourist town of Estes Park

A fire started at a building in the Colorado tourist town of Estes Park on Thursday afternoon. The first started at approximately 2 p.m. and power crews were shutting off power in the area around the building as a safety precaution.

The fire is located on the 1800 block of Fall River Road and firefighters from the Estes Valley Fire Protection District are responding. That stretch of road is home to numerous hotels and tourist resorts.

Town officials said Estes Park Power & Communications will be doing the power shutdown.

"Several customers may lose power," town officials wrote in an alert.



