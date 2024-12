Fire burns at oil and gas site in Windsor

Fire burns at oil and gas site in Windsor

Fire burns at oil and gas site in Windsor

Flames were seen shooting from an oil and gas site in Northern Colorado on Monday afternoon. The flames and thick black smoke were visible from the site located just outside the city limits of Windsor.

A fire erupted at an oil and gas site outside the city limits of Windsor in Northern Colorado. CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the site where the flames were being doused by crews.

What led up to the fire is being investigated. There were no reports of any injuries as of 4 p.m.