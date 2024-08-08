Fine arts & entertainment come to Denver's Cherry Creek North

Art enthusiasts can enjoy a weekend of fine art and entertainment at the Smash Fine Arts Festival. The festival will feature 35 artists from across the country displaying a mixture of mediums including oil paintings, photography, metal, wood, and jewelry.

"We exhibit top shelf artists traveling from all across the county, like Florida and California," said Anthony Constantino Jr., Event Director for Smash Fine Arts Festival.

Tate Hamilton will be among the artists exhibiting at the Festival. He works in oil paint and uses a pallet of only 5 colors.

"I do cityscapes from all over the U.S. and Europe," Hamilton said on CBS News First at 4.

Smash Fine Arts Festival

In addition to the art, there will be live music played throughout the weekend. The entire festival is curated to be a high-end event.

"I used to be an artist for a long time growing up and participated in art festivals myself; and in 2017, I started up the Smash Fine Arts Festival and now this is our 6th year in Cherry Creek North," Constantino Jr. explained.

The Smash Fine Arts Festival is Saturday, August 10 & Sunday, August 11, 2024 in the Fillmore Plaza at Cherry Creek North. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.