Fatal Crash on Highway 36 in Colorado kills two adults, children hospitalized

Two adults were killed and their children were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 36 at Lefthand Canyon Drive on New Year's Day.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a Jeep was heading north on Hwy 36 when it went through the center grass median around 9:46 a.m. The Jeep rolled before it stopped in the southbound lanes of Hwy 36.

Colorado State Patrol

Two adults, the driver and one passenger, died at the scene. Authorities said their 11-year-old and 16-year-old children were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The southbound lanes of Hwy 36 remain closed at Lefthand Canyon Drive.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation. The identities of the two victims killed in the crash will be released by the Boulder County Coroner pending proper notifications.