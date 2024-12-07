Englewood police seek suspect in deadly overnight hit-and-run near Denver

Police in the Denver metro area are looking for a suspect accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Saturday evening in Englewood.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of South Logan Street and East Euclid Avenue.

Englewood police officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found the victim, who hasn't been identified yet. They were taken to Swedish Hospital, where they later died, police said.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle fled and there were no witnesses to the crash. They're now asking for anyone who was near South Logan Street between East Hampden and East Floyd Streets who might have seen or heard anything or had a camera that captured anything to contact the Englewood Police Department.