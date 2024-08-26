Electric vehicle fire shuts down northbound I-25 lanes in Lone Tree and Castle Pines

An electric vehicle fire shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree on Monday afternoon. It also caused a complete safety closure south of the scene in northbound lanes of I-25 at Castle Pines Parkway in Castle Pines.

South Metro Fire Rescue

According to the South Metro fire rescue social media posts, crews were responding to what was determined to be a single-vehicle crash that led to a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

There were people involved being treated by first responders, but it wasn't reported if there were serious injuries in the crash or due to the fire. It wasn't immediately known what kind of electric vehicle was involved.

Crews at the scene had at least one northbound lane open at Ridgegate to let traffic away from the crash in Lone Tree. But Douglas County Sheriff's office was maintaining a complete close in northbound lanes south of the crash for further safety as crews worked the scene.

There was no estimated time for the lanes to clear northbound at the crash in Lone Tree or at the roadblock in Castle Pines. Some southbound lanes of I-25 were closed near the crash, but those were cleared while crews were on scene.

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.