Eight people injured after SUV, semi crash that closed I-70 in Byers

Eight people were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after a crash involving an SUV and semi on I-70 east of the Denver metro area. According to the Colorado State Patrol, they first received the report of the head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Byers around 2:18 a.m.

Troopers said an Amazon semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when it ran into a guardrail. Troopers say the semi ran into the center median and onto the eastbound lanes where it ran into a Nissan Armada.

An Amazon Prime semi-truck collided with a guardrail before leaving the travel lanes into the center median and onto the eastbound lanes of I-70 where it collided with a Nissan Armada near Byers. CBS

Troopers said their initial reports indicated the SUV was carrying seven people. As the investigation developed, troopers learned there were eight people in the SUV and all were rushed to local hospitals, one with serious injuries. The semi driver did not have any injuries.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

Eastbound I-70 lanes were closed for about seven hours during the crash investigation and cleanup. Crews wanted to make sure there were no remaining hazardous material concerns following the fire. All lanes reopened mid-morning on Monday.