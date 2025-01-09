Drunk driver sentenced for vehicular homicide of Colorado woman, police officer
A man convicted in the deaths of two people in Commerce City, Colo. was sentenced Thursday to twenty years in prison.
Fructuoso Rosales-Cano was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide in Nov. for the deaths of Detective Curt Holland and Commerce City resident Francesca Dominguez in 2020.
Cano was speeding on Highway 2 with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when he swerved to avoid hitting a barrier and drove into oncoming traffic. He struck the driver-side door of Holland's patrol vehicle before his truck rotated, tipped, and crushed Dominguez's Kia Soul.
Adams County District Court Judge Finn sentenced Cano to two 10-year prison terms to run consecutively for a total of 20 years.