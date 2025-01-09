Watch CBS News
Drunk driver sentenced for vehicular homicide of Colorado woman, police officer

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A man convicted in the deaths of two people in Commerce City, Colo. was sentenced Thursday to twenty years in prison.

Fructuoso Rosales-Cano was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide in Nov. for the deaths of Detective Curt Holland and Commerce City resident Francesca Dominguez in 2020.

Fructuoso-Rosales-Cano-MUG-AdCo-Sheriff.jpg
Fructuoso Rosales-Cano (credit: Adams County Sheriff)

Cano was speeding on Highway 2 with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when he swerved to avoid hitting a barrier and drove into oncoming traffic. He struck the driver-side door of Holland's patrol vehicle before his truck rotated, tipped, and crushed Dominguez's Kia Soul.

commerce-city-police-officer-crash.jpg
Curt Holland and Francesca Dominguez (credit: Colorado) Commerce City Police Department

Adams County District Court Judge Finn sentenced Cano to two 10-year prison terms to run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

