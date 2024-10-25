Drug Take Back Day designed to help Colorado families get rid of unwanted, expired medications

Saturday is the 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. There are dozens of locations across Colorado for those who want to get rid of expired and unwanted medications.

"By taking those medications out of the community, taking them out of your medicine cabinets, the hidden drawer in the back of your bathroom -- that's actually going to help protect the community because it eliminates the possibility that those then get funneled into a misuse situation," said Dr. Melissa Miller, director of Pharmacy Services.

The Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event gives people the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications instead of throwing them out or flushing them away.

"Twice a year across our Division, DEA and partner agencies collect tons of unwanted, unneeded, or expired medications. We encourage people to get these items out of their homes, as it can be a step in preventing potential medication misuse," said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen in a statement. "This event assists the public in disposing of these prescription drugs in a safe and reliable manner."

The national take back event takes place twice a year on the final Saturdays in April and October.

According to the DEA, the Drug Take Back this past April, law enforcement assisted in collecting 670,136 pounds or 335 tons of prescription drugs in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. That included 10,017 pounds in Colorado.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has collected more than 18 million pounds since it began.

Find the nearest drop-off location at www.dea.gov/takebackday. The DEA reminds those who are unable to make it on Saturday to find a drop-off location online that accepts medication year-round.