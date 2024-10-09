A drone show will happen every night in downtown Denver this holiday season

During the holiday season in Denver this year there will be a nightly drone show that will be visible across much of downtown. It is called the "Mile High Holiday's Nightly Drone Spectacular" and the shows will last for 15 minutes.

Visit Denver

Visit Denver announced that the shows will be happening at 7 p.m. every night above the Metropolitan State University of Denver area of the Auraria Campus. The first show will be on Nov. 22 and the shows will happen through New Year's Eve.

There will also be special drone shows before the Broncos Monday Night Football game on Dec. 2, the Nuggets Christmas Day game and the Colorado Avalanche's hockey game on New Year's Eve.

"The 15-minute show will extend 400 feet in the air and spread 500 feet wide with a variety of some two-dozen animated scenes built specifically for Visit Denver by Denver-based Brightflight Drone Shows. Viewers might see a variety of holiday-themed animations and Denver icons, as well as scenes depicting Denver's favorite winter moments, mountain activities and animations paying homage to our professional sports teams," Visit Denver wrote in a news release.

Visit Denver says the show will be great to watch from rooftop bars and restaurants.

The show is part of this year's Mile High Holidays program.