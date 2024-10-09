Watch CBS News
Local News

A drone show will happen every night in downtown Denver this holiday season

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

During the holiday season in Denver this year there will be a nightly drone show that will be visible across much of downtown. It is called the "Mile High Holiday's Nightly Drone Spectacular" and the shows will last for 15 minutes.  

drone.png
Visit Denver

Visit Denver announced that the shows will be happening at 7 p.m. every night above the Metropolitan State University of Denver area of the Auraria Campus. The first show will be on Nov. 22 and the shows will happen through New Year's Eve.

There will also be special drone shows before the Broncos Monday Night Football game on Dec. 2, the Nuggets Christmas Day game and the Colorado Avalanche's hockey game on New Year's Eve.

"The 15-minute show will extend 400 feet in the air and spread 500 feet wide with a variety of some two-dozen animated scenes built specifically for Visit Denver by Denver-based Brightflight Drone Shows. Viewers might see a variety of holiday-themed animations and Denver icons, as well as scenes depicting Denver's favorite winter moments, mountain activities and animations paying homage to our professional sports teams," Visit Denver wrote in a news release.

Visit Denver says the show will be great to watch from rooftop bars and restaurants.

The show is part of this year's Mile High Holidays program.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.