Douglas County deputy struck by suspected DUI driver south of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a suspected DUI driver while investigating a crash over the weekend. The deputy was in his patrol vehicle at the time and was not injured. 

It happened on Saturday night while the deputy was investigating a crash on Kendrick Castillo Way just south of C470. According to investigators, the driver who struck the deputy did not stop. 

She was finally pulled over north of the location on east C470. The driver was identified as a 66-year-old female from Alamosa. She was arrested and taken to jail. 

A Douglas County Sheriff's patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver.

Deputies posted the incident on the social media platform X and used it to remind drivers that, "Getting behind the wheel when you are drunk or high is not only taking your life in jeopardy but everyone else around you."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

