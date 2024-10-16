Colorado deputy criminally charged over alleged excessive force while responding to disturbance

A Colorado sheriff's deputy has been charged with several crimes after another deputy witnessed what he believed to be excessive force.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Cardin, 55, has been suspended and now faces four criminal charges, a conviction on any of which could result in his inability to be a law enforcement officer in Colorado. He's been charged with third-degree assault, harassment, official misconduct and official oppression; all misdemeanors.

According to the sheriff's office, Cardin and a second deputy responded to a disturbance call on Sept. 29 in Littleton. The second deputy "witnessed what he believed to be excessive force being used by Cardin. The cover officer immediately intervened in the situation and reported it to his supervisor right away."

After that deputy reported the incident, Cardin was placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the sheriff's office. An investigation was initiated and after criminal charges were recommended and filed against Cardin, he was suspended without pay.

He turned himself into authorities on Monday and was booked on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Christopher Cardin Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"I was deeply disturbed when I was notified of this incident. Let me be clear: this kind of behavior will not be tolerated in my agency," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. "No one is above the law, and any officer who crosses the line will be held fully accountable, regardless of their badge or rank."

Cardin has a bond appearance set for Thursday.

Court records don't show that he's retained or been assigned an attorney as of Wednesday. A voicemail seeking comment was left for a phone number associated with Cardin listed in public records.

If Cardin is convicted of any of the charges, he'd lose his Colorado POST certification indefinitely, meaning he could no longer be a law enforcement officer in Colorado.

Colorado passed a law in the 2020 legislative session requiring officers and deputies to intervene and report instances of excessive force. Some of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of Christian Glass in Clear Creek County were charged with failing to intervene and a sergeant was convicted of failure to report use of force and failure to intervene.

Last year, a former Aurora police officer was believed to be the first officer convicted under that law.

"I am proud of the deputy who had the courage to intervene and stop this misconduct in its tracks. Our deputies are trained to intervene when they witness excessive force, and he did just that," Weekly said. "That kind of bravery takes character, and it demonstrates the professionalism and integrity that we demand from our deputies. Trust in law enforcement must be earned, and we will not let the actions of one undermine the dedication and honor of the many."