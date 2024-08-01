Here's how to donate to help those impacted by the Colorado wildfires

There are many options for those who want to help the communities suffering from the wildfires burning in the state. Dozens of homes have burned in the fires that began earlier this week.

There are several wildfires burning across Colorado including the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County, the Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland and the Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons.

CBS

Stone Canyon Fire

Donations for the Stone Canyon Fire are being coordinated through the Boulder Office of Disaster Management. Those who are interested must fill out a form online. That office has been activated for the Stone Canyon Fire and Lake Shore Fire. To receive text alerts, text BOCOinfo to 888777.

The Disaster Call Center, (303) 413–7730, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 1, for the Stone Canyon Fire and Lake Shore Fire.

Boulder ODM also posted on X to be wary of fundraising scams and do research before donating to an organization.

We are aware of possible fundraising scams for local fires. Be careful about clicking on links within emails and make sure you only open emails from trusted sources. Do research about the organization before you donate to ensure it is legitimate. pic.twitter.com/lOSC3AlGS1 — Boulder Office of Disaster Management (@BoulderOEM) August 1, 2024

Quarry Fire

Food or item donations for the Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County can be made online. Financial donations can be made through the American Red Cross.

Alexander Mountain Fire

Toiletries, food, clothing, and gift cards can be donated to Serve 6.8, a nonprofit organization that has been supporting people in the Larimer County community during crisis events. Serve 6.8 is taking donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5701 McWhinney Boulevard.

A disaster resource center will be open at Foundations Church on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Good Shepherd Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Gov. Jared Polis posted on X an evacuation checklist. It is meant to remind those who are impacted by evacuations what to do to prepare.

We never want to experience a mandatory or voluntary evacuation, but it’s important to remain alert and prepared if you happen to live in an area impacted by fires.



Stay safe and be fire aware! https://t.co/pWMYKPMuFI pic.twitter.com/0XQTpoklxD — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 1, 2024

The list includes things like having at least half a tank of gas in your car, making sure to round up your pets so they can't escape, and having important files and documents ready to go.