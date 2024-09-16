NBA champion Derrick White seen in viral clip of scuffle at Colorado's Rocky Mountain Showdown
A recording has gone viral showing a popular former CU basketball player involved in an apparent scuffle with CSU attendees at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown.
NBA champion Derrick White was seen in a new clip from Saturday with CU and CSU fans at Canvas Stadium, where fans were visibly pushing and shoving. It didn't appear anyone in the clip had serious injuries.
TMZ originally obtained the clip and reported the involvement of White in the "fracas." At one point in the clip, White appears to be swatted or whacked in his face, but he did not show signs of serious injury.
CSU confirmed with CBS Colorado on Monday it was aware of the viral video and White's involvement. But it said no police report had been filed related to that incident, and there were no reports of injuries related to any possible disturbance in the crowd during the game. So the university had no further comment.
To CSU's knowledge, anyone who might have been involved was asked to leave the stadium and did so cooperatively.
White, who won the most recent NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, was a member of CU's men's basketball program during the 2016-17 NCAA season.