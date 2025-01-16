Denver's Marade start time delayed due to forecasted dangerous cold temperatures

The start time for Denver's Marade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20 has been delayed due to the forecasted dangerous cold temperatures. CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists said an arctic front will sweep through Colorado Friday afternoon with dangerously cold air and accumulating snow lagging behind it for the holiday weekend. At least 96+ hours will be spent below freezing and two waves of snow are likely.

Every year, the Marade draws thousands to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year, the organizers of the event are discouraging the attendance of older adults, small children, pets and individuals with underlying medical challenges.

Organizers said the City Park and Civic Center programs have been augmented and shortened to limit exposure time. The Marade will be delayed by 30 minutes with the program at City Park beginning at 10 a.m.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission released this statement in part: DRMLKJRCHC is committed to ensuring the safety of all participants. Due to the weather conditions, individuals who wish to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in alternative ways can do so by volunteering at a local non-profit, assisting neighbors, checking on seniors in your community, etc.

Additional Information from DRMLKJRCHC:

If choosing to attend in person, all participants are asked to come prepared for the anticipated extreme cold weather conditions.

Warming Shelters

• Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

• Church in the City, 1580 N. Gaylord St., Denver, CO

• Pete's Kitchen, 1926 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Recommended Cold Weather Preparation

• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.

• Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

• Drink plenty of fluids and warm/hot drinks.

• Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

• Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

• Wind breakers are recommended due to anticipated wind chill.

• Hand and feet warmers are recommended.

• Minimize exposed skin and be aware of early signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

• During the early stage of frostbite, you'll experience pins and needles, throbbing or aching in the affected area. Your skin will become cold, numb and white, and you may feel a tingling sensation.

• Warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and sore muscles.

• If driving to the Marade, ensure your vehicle is winter ready.

• Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.

• Winter survival kits are recommended to be kept in the vehicle.

DRMLKJRCHC is working with community partners and various organizations to secure donations of hand warmers. Any donations will be distributed, while supplies last. Warm drinks will be distributed by the Denver Mayor's office at City Park, while supplies last. Exterior heaters will be available at City Park and Civic Center. Marade personnel will be available along the route and at both program locations to provide assistance if needed.

DRMLKJRCHC has been and will continue to monitor the evolving weather conditions closely.