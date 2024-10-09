Denver's LeafDrop program encourages turning leaves into compost

As the leaves started to fall across Colorado, Denver's fall LeafDrop Program began this week. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure kicked off the annual event on Monday that encourages residents to drop off their leaves and pumpkins to have them turned into compost.

According to DOTI, "compost is a beneficial soil amendment used in gardens and landscapes that's sold at most garden and hardware stores." By collecting the leaves to turn into compost, it keeps the organic material out of landfills and helps grow plants.

Additional Information from DOTI:

Starting Oct. 7 through Nov. 30, the following LeafDrop locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (Enter through the gates at Bayaud and Navajo, go past the Denver Animal Shelter to dumpsters in front of Building 2 on the right.)

Note that the Cherry Creek Transfer Station is the only site that accepts loose leaves and hitched trailers (6 ft in length or less); otherwise, leaves should be bagged. Residents can download a coupon to receive a free five-pack of compostable paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware stores while supplies last. Leaves dropped off in plastic bags must be emptied on site.

Also, we're just a few weeks away from opening our weekend drop sites! On Saturdays and Sundays from November 2 to November 17, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Denver residents can drop off their leaves and pumpkins at the following locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Bruce Randolph High School – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Sloan's Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Veterans Park – S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.

DOTI

Here are some other tips:

Refrain from including branches or other materials in your leaf bags

Don't use twine or staples to secure paper leaf bags, just roll and crimp

Never rake or blow leaves into the streets; they can clog our storm sewer inlets and street sweepers.

If you are a current city compost customer, you can put leaves and pumpkins in your compost cart!

To learn more about Denver's LeafDrop Program, please visit denvergov.org/leafdrop.