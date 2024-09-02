Denver weather: A hot start to the week before a mid-week cool-down

Labor Day will be hot and sunny for the Front Range. In Denver, wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph in the afternoon with stronger wind gusts possible across portions of the Eastern Plains. With the warm, dry, and windy conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in place from noon through 8 pm for eastern Adams and Arapahoe Counties.

We could see a few gusty mountain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the mountains.

In Denver, daytime highs will climb into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with temperatures above normal for this time of year, but by the middle of the week, a cold front will arrive, dropping daytime highs into the 80s and bringing a better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Back behind the cold front on Thursday, daytime highs will be even cooler in the upper 70s with another chance for isolated showers.

By the weekend, daytime highs start climbing back into the mid-80s with drier conditions expected.