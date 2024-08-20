Denver weather: Above normal temperatures continue

Denver weather: Hot today, but welcome changes are ahead

Hotter-than-normal weather will dominate the forecast across Colorado through the upcoming week. Today will be the fifth day in a row with daytime highs above 90 degrees.

For Denver and the Front Range, some neighborhoods will reach the mid 90s Tuesday. The record high is 99 degrees set in 2013.

The mountains will be in the 70s and 80s with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

A few mountain thunderstorms will move onto the urban corridor late in the afternoon, but the chance of those storms producing measurable rainfall around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is small. Any thunderstorms late Tuesday will be far more likely to produce gusty wind than beneficial rain. There is a better chance for strong to severe storms across southeast Colorado.

The chance for rain will increase in the metro area to 40% on Wednesday and Thursday. Then thunderstorm chances will decrease again through the weekend with temperatures trending closer to the seasonal normal of 87 degrees next week.