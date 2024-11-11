Denver Water sets net-zero carbon emissions goal for 2030

Denver Water is setting a robust goal in the fight against climate change. The utility hopes to hit net-zero carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

This comes as we're learning 2024 was one of the hottest years on record, and after the Denver Water Board of Commissions approved the climate-related resolution last Wednesday. Denver Water plans to meet this goal by electrifying its buildings and fleet and exploring and adopting carbon removal technology, though the utility is in the early stages of that right now.

Water is needed to generate electricity -- think heating water to create steam, which spins turbines -- and energy is needed to treat water. The utility has made numerous bids to improve its energy efficiency.

This year, Denver Water completed its Northwater Treatment Plant to replace an older plant built in the 1930s. Its Administration headquarters uses water, surprisingly, to heat and cool the building throughout the year instead of air and natural gas. This is up to 50% more efficient than conventional construction.

The organization is also on track to hit its 2025 interim goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50% from 2015 levels.

Come January, however, Denver Water customers' monthly bill will go up by $2 to $3.

Denver Water tells CBS News Colorado, "While this announcement is not necessarily tied to rate increases for 2025, in general, water rates help us pay for operations, maintenance, services and projects," like this goal of cutting carbon emissions.

Denver Water isn't alarmist for reacting to obstacles stemming from climate change. The United Nations has said that since the pre-industrial age, the world has warmed 1.3 degrees Celsius. But given that 2024 is likely to exceed that limit, immediate and drastic cuts to global greenhouse gas emissions need to be made.