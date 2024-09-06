Watch CBS News
Denver unveils new ballot drop box in Globeville neighborhood

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Denver is getting ready for election season by unveiling its newest ballot drop box in the Globeville neighborhood. This is the 45th ballot drop box in Denver. 

Denver unveiled its newest ballot drop box in the Globeville neighborhood.  CBS

"May we continue to increase the number of boxes in Denver and make sure people have equal access no matter your zip code," said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez. 

The ballot drop boxes will open when ballots are mailed to all eligible voters in Colorado on Oct. 11. 

The newest ballot drop box in Globeville.  CBS

Find 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes, in-person vote centers, and mobile vote centers on the map below or online

People across Colorado who want to register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center can do so online.  

Jennifer McRae

