Police arrest 2 theft suspects in northeast Denver after officer fires gun

Police cars parked next to RV at scene of apparent shooting involving officers in Denver

Police cars parked next to RV at scene of apparent shooting involving officers in Denver

Police cars parked next to RV at scene of apparent shooting involving officers in Denver

Police in Denver took two theft suspects into custody in the northeastern part of the city on Monday morning in an arrest in which an officer fired a gun. No one was hurt.

CBS

The arrest happened north of Interstate 70 near the intersection of 48th Avenue and Jackson Street. That's in an industrial area.

Police crime tape could be seen blocking off a road near the scene, and police cruisers were parked next to an RV.

The Denver Police Department sent out a notice on social media that people should avoid the area. They said the suspects were contacted "while in possession of a motorcycle that was reported stolen." They said it's believed the officer fired because it appeared that one of the suspects was armed.